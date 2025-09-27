Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,601 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,632,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 162,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter.

BSCT stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

