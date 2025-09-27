Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 137,275 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

