Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,476,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,938,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,146,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 148,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 147,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,048.31. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.88 and a beta of 1.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,025.00%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.