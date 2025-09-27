Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock worth $4,989,630,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

