Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa stock opened at $337.15 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.78 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $617.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
