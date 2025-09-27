Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Sells 382 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,663 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $12,671,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,908,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.