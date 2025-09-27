Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF $DXUV

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA DXUV opened at $58.25 on Friday. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51.

About Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF

The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

