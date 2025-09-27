Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.9% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.