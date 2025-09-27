Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

