Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of PCVX opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.04. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $118.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

