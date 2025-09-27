Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

