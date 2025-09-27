Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $374,349.50 in Stock

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 213,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $374,349.50. Following the sale, the director owned 84,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,313.25. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ur Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of URG opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ur Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ur Energy by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 202,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on URG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on Ur Energy in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

