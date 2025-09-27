Unith (ASX:UNT) Insider Scott Mison Buys 12,857,133 Shares

Unith Ltd (ASX:UNT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Mison bought 12,857,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$89,999.93.

Scott Mison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Scott Mison bought 2,914,160 shares of Unith stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,484.96.

The firm has a market cap of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Unith Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, sells information, entertainment, and content and utility services for mobile phones and tablets in Australasia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Content-Subscription, Talking Head, and Other segments. The Mobile Content-Subscription segment offers subscription based broad content products, such as mobile security, games, and video portals through a mobile payments network.

