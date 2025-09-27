UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $344.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

