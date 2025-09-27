uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,975,150. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Klemt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Wednesday, September 24th, Christian Klemt sold 3,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE opened at $54.31 on Friday. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in uniQure by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $13.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on uniQure

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.