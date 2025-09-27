UMB Bank n.a. Sells 230 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $16,757,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.0%

GMED stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $584,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,948.64. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

