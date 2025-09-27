UMB Bank n.a. Sells 207 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $117.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $201.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.