UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in Olin Corporation $OLN

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 134.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Olin were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 291,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 48.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $1,897,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $363,070.89. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Olin Stock Up 4.8%

OLN stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -199.54 and a beta of 1.61. Olin Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

