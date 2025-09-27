UMB Bank n.a. Has $53,000 Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,742,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,802,000 after acquiring an additional 116,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,222,000 after acquiring an additional 351,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,791,000 after buying an additional 1,012,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 221.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after buying an additional 4,096,733 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,703,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 316,988 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.0%

COLB opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Cowen started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

