UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. $AAON

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AAON were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in AAON by 67.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 216,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 79.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 333.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 302,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 50.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,215.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of AAON opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

