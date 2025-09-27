UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 63 Shares of RH $RH

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RH were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 69.1% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after purchasing an additional 193,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in RH by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RH by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE RH opened at $202.36 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

