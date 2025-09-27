U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.