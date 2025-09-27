U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
