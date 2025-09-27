U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ELV opened at $318.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $528.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.14 and its 200-day moving average is $364.80.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

