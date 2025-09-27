U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 890.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after acquiring an additional 363,049 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

