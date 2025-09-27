U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.71 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GGG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

