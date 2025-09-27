U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $322.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $13,123,341. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

