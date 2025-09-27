U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $563.90 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,070.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.56 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

