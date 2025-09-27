Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 149,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 95,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLB stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

