Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.65. Huntsman Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

