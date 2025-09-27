Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 626 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1%

EMR opened at $128.70 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $123.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

