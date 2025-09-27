True North Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

True North Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.78 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

