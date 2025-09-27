TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

