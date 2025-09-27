TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.