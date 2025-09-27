TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $230,000 in Spotify Technology $SPOT

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 75,856.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 717,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,805,000 after buying an additional 716,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $715.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.48. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $362.31 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.84.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

