TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIHP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,319,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,361,000 after buying an additional 3,954,483 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,378,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,834,000 after buying an additional 3,554,643 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,865,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,387,794 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 679,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,784,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 19.6%

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

