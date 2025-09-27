TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 8,715 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,581,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,743,000 after acquiring an additional 253,481 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,264,000 after acquiring an additional 667,645 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,661,000 after acquiring an additional 968,176 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,908,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,873,000 after acquiring an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,475,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,423,000 after acquiring an additional 314,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

