Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,007 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.04.

Shares of AMZN opened at $219.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,630,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

