Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average of $200.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.