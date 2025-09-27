Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

