TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Takes Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co purchased a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 29.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AEE opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.