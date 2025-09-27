TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Takes Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co purchased a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 29.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Ameren
In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Stock Up 1.3%
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.
Ameren Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
