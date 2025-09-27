TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Acquires 308 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 762,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $65.64 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.