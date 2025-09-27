Three Seasons Wealth LLC Buys 1,446,454 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Three Seasons Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,242.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,446,454 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 37.2% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $324,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.04.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock worth $4,989,630,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

