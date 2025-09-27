Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $464.18 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $623.77. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.35.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

