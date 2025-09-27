The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 67.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $342.05 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.43.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.
In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
