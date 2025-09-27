The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 67.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $342.05 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.43.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.