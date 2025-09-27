The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Home Depot stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.61. The company has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

