The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 30.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 197.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $212.76 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

