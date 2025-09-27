Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.3%

TXRH stock opened at $162.53 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,603,000 after buying an additional 2,667,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,965,000 after purchasing an additional 382,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,413 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,552 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

