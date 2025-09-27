Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

Tesla Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 254.57, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.