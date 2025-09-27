Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 254.57, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.05 and its 200 day moving average is $314.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

