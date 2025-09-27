TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 5,411 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 117.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.93.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

